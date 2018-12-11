The DMV Leads The Richest Counties In America

If you are looking for motivation to make more money, then look at this list. U.S. News & World Reports released their list of the 10 The Richest Counties In America. The DMV dominates the list with six of the top ten counties. According to the report, nationally, median household income rose 1.9 percent, reaching $57,652 when comparing five-year estimates covering 2008-2012 and 2013-2017.

They list the counties and county equivalents with 10,000 or more residents so it could be some that are even richer! For now, salute to the people with money in these parts and cash app me some dough, please!

1. Loudoun County, Virginia

Median HHI: $129,588

Population: 374,558

2. Fairfax County, Virginia

Median HHI: $117,515

Population: 1.1 million

3. Howard County, Maryland

Median HHI: $115,576

Population: 312,495

4. Falls Church city, Virginia

Median HHI: $114,795

Population: 13,843

5. Arlington County, Virginia

Median HHI: $112,138

Population: 229,534

6. Douglas County, Colorado

Median HHI: $111,154

Population: 320,940

7. Hunterdon County, New Jersey

Median HHI: $110,969

Population: 125,717

8. Los Alamos County, New Mexico

Median HHI: $110,190

Population: 18,031

9. Morris County, New Jersey

Median HHI: $107,034

Population: 498,847

10. Fairfax City, Virginia

Median HHI: $106,870

Population: 23,580

