Janet Jackson Inducted To Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Jackson joins her brothers The Jackson 5 and Michael Jackson as a solo act in the Hall

2018 Janet Jackson

Source: JanetJackson.com / client provided

Janet Jackson is finally a Rock And Roll Hall of Famer.

The Hall has announced its latest batch of inductees for 2019 headlined by Jackson, Radiohead, the Cure, Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard, the Zombies and Roxy Music.

The event will take place in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on March 29 and be broadcast on HBO at a later date.  Artists are eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single. Nominees such as Rufus & Chaka Khan and LL Cool J were both nominated for the Hall of Fame but were ultimately not voted in for 2019.

Jackson released a statement reacting to the honor. “Thank you Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” she says. “I am truly honored and I am happy to be in there with my brothers.”

