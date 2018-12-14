Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Time is running out if you’re planning on shipping your Christmas gifts this year.
If you’re using the post office, get over to your nearest branch right now to avoid breaking the bank. Thankfully, you still have more time if you’re using Amazon, FedEx and UPS.
Check out the full list of send-by dates below:
Amazon
Dec. 18: Free shipping and standard shipping
Dec. 22: Amazon Prime free two-day shipping
Dec. 23: One-day shipping, Amazon Prime free one-day shipping
Dec. 24: Same-day delivery for Prime members (order by 9:30 a.m.); Prime Now two-hour delivery windows (order by 9:15 p.m.)
Visit amazon.com for more shipping info.
Fed-Ex
Dec. 17: Ground and home delivery
Dec. 19: Express Saver
Dec. 20: Two-day options
Dec. 21: Overnight options
Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct and City Priority
Find out more at the FedEx website.
UPS
Dec. 18: UPS 3-Day Select
Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air
Dec. 21: Next Day Air
Learn more at the UPS website.
U.S. Postal Service
Dec. 14: USPS Retail Ground shipments
Dec. 20: First Class
Dec. 20: Priority Mail
Dec. 22: Priority Mail Express
Visit the USPS website for more info.
Check out last-minute gift guide below if you need any ideas of what to send.
Here Are The Holiday Shipping Dates You Need to Know was originally published on 92q.com