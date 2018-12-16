CLOSE
Charm City
Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Killed Towson University Student

Yellow Caution Tape on a black background

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Police in Baltimore County have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Towson University student.

Man Bahadur Gurung is facing four charges relating to the crash that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Mzimazisi Ncube, including failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident as well as additional charges.

The 36-year-old Rosedale native is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.

Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Killed Towson University Student was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Towson University

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
