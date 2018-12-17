CLOSE
Quiz: Who’s Your REAL King Of R&B???

There's only one true crown.

2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

A week has passed since Jacquees crowned himself the King of R&B, and the Internet is still shook, excited, or outright disturbed.

Jacquees professed himself The King and everyone from Tank to Tyrese to an obscure J. Holiday challenged the “Quemix” singer. The Internet wasn’t any nicer to Jacquees and eventually, an online debate ignited on who was the real king of R&B.

Some people, like The-Dream even tried to play mediator by proposing a “R&B King” tour with people like Trey Songz, Usher and Bryson Tiller. There’s no word on that yet, but it’ll definitely make for an interesting mix.

Meanwhile, young ‘Quees was still stirring up drama with his reigning R&B talk. Recently, he ran into the accomplished “Nobody” singer Keith Sweat and when the O.G. was asked about being the King of R&B, Jacquees was quick to step in and reiterate that he was in fact The One. Peep the incident for yourself below…

Keith didn’t seem too amused.

The King question was brought up again when Keith Sweat, Tank and Jacquees were all doing an interview together with Big Tigger. Keith cleared the air, saying he was the King of getting “that bag,” and when it came to the King of R&B, he said, “Do not put me in the middle of that.”

Of course, this didn’t stop Jacquees from continuing to say he was the King of R&B for his generation. Check it out below…

In the clip, Keith Sweat definitely made a good point about how older legends weren’t mentioned in the King of R&B debate. Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass and Luther Vandross were rarely mentioned in the Twitter-verse. Guess they’re too “classic” for the Internet generation?

The King of R&B title also gets muddy when you consider how R&B has mixed with so many genres over the years. The slow jams of the 70s and 80s aren’t the same as the ones from the 90s or 2000s. Some R&B acts meshed with hip hop seamlessly, while others went the pop route with bangers that were ready for the club.

Then we can’t forget the New Jack swing era that ushered in the 90s, while the crunk sound brought in the early 2000s.

Now, with R&B meshing with the trap sound, it’s inevitable that everyone’s King can be vastly different.

Luckily, we’re here to help you make this difficult decision with a quiz to figure out who should really be your King of R&B.

You’re final answer might shock you.

On the upside, it could be a pathway to exploring an artist you rarely listen to, but who has all your right ingredients for an R&B king.

Find out who you should give the crown to below!

 

 

Quiz: Who’s Your REAL King Of R&B??? was originally published on globalgrind.com

