Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Gayle King sits down with former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice and his wife, Janay Palmer on “CBS This Morning” Tuesday morning.

Rice says he has “no desire” to play football anymore and how he wants to help other athletes.

Click the video to see more!

youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7oczD4Bp28&w=560&h=315]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Former Ravens Ray Rice And His Wife Have A Sit Down With Gayle King was originally published on 92q.com