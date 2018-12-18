CLOSE
Charm City
Former Ravens Ray Rice And His Wife Have A Sit Down With Gayle King

Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Gayle King sits down with former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice and his wife, Janay Palmer on “CBS This Morning” Tuesday morning.

Rice says he has “no desire” to play football anymore and how he wants to help other athletes.

Click the video to see more!

