Charm City
Baltimore Hits 300 Homicides Again This Year

USA Today names Baltimore &apos;the nation&apos;s most dangerous city&apos;

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

For the fourth year in a row, regrettably, Baltimore has reached the 300 homicide mark. A 64-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend, making him the 300th homicide victim.

With just two weeks left in the year, let us hope that we do not reach the record set last year of 343 homicides.

One homicide is one too many. Stop the violence.

THEY HAVE A NAME: Honoring Those We Lost To Senseless Violence (PHOTOS)
