CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Baltimore’s Ex-Police Commissioner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Leave a comment
Baltimore police

Source: Getty / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s former police commissioner has pleaded guilty to federal tax charges.

News outlets report Darryl De Sousa pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of failing to file individual federal tax returns and admitted falsely inflating deductions.

De Sousa has previously portrayed his failure to file taxes in 2013, 2014 and 2015 as an oversight. Prosecutors say he owed $67,587 and has paid about $7,000 of that.

De Sousa faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine for each count at sentencing in March.

The 30-year veteran of Baltimore’s police department took over after Kevin Davis was fired in January. He resigned days after he was charged in May.

Mayor Catherine Pugh has nominated Joel Fitzgerald, the police chief in Fort Worth, Texas, to fill the post.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

21 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

Continue reading Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

Celebrities React To Dallas Police Deaths

Baltimore’s Ex-Police Commissioner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
Candace Owens Wins An Award No One Has…

Girl, please.
12.08.18
10 Ways To Give Back During The Holiday…

The winter season means different things for different people. But one consistent commonality is the sense of giving, which has…
12.07.18
7 items
Awkward Moments The Obamas Had To Endure At…

They are certainly going high.
12.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close