Top R&B Songs Of 2018

We’re celebrating the hottest in adult R&B airplay for 2018.

Several R&B favorites had huge comebacks this year, including industry vets Toni Braxton, Peabo Bryson, Tamia, and Keith Sweat.

Braxton’s single “Long as I Live” had her sitting pretty at the #1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B charts for several weeks. While Tamia thrilled fans with her return to music with her single, “Leave It Smokin’.”

2018 was also a good year for quite a few future R&B legends. Newcomer Ella Mai dominated urban airwaves with her runaway hit, “Boo’d Up.”

Childish Gambino helped us say goodbye to warm weather with a little “Summertime Magic.”

As Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. captivated music-lovers with their collaboration, “Best Part.”

See our full list of top musical movers and shakers of 2018:

Ella Mai — “Trip”

Childish Gambino — “Summertime Magic”

Kenny Lattimore — “Stay On Your Mind”

Raheem DeVaughn — “Don’t Come Easy”

Mariah Carey — “With You”

