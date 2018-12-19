FU DL: Stevie Wonder Didn’t Go To Your House On Purpose

DL speaks his mind and some of the things he says really makes people mad, so he wants to give folks a chance to express their feelings. This week, someone on Facebook was unhappy about DL bragging about his “little Christmas party.” Especially because he “took advantage of Stevie Wonder’s blindness!” The listener says Stevie thought he was going to Kevin Hart’s party!

