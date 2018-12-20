CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

David Mann Clarifies Couple’s R&B ‘Clean Love’ Album: ‘This Is For People Who Simply Wanna Get Booty’

Lawd, what will the Saints think?!

Leave a comment
Women's Empowerment Artists

Source: Various/Provided by Artist Management / Radio One Raleigh Promotions

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A day after Black Twitter dragged their new album “Us Against The World,” gospel singing couple David and Tamela Mann felt the need to clear the air about their latest project.

On Wednesday (Dec. 19), the sanctified couple took to Facebook to post a video politely calling out the media for “clowning” them, clarifying who the album is for and what it’s really about.

In short, Mr. Mann is clear: This is for folks who “simply want some booty.”

“So they talking about like ‘church,’ it’s for Christian people. This is for people who simply wanna get some booty,” he says, pounding his fist on the table.

Tamela interjects, providing a more softer perspective,: “This is a love album…”

But David isn’t having it: “It’s for when you want get booty…if you married, tear it up. Do what you do.”

“But if…some people aren’t married and be tearing it up…saints are tearing it up and they not married,” Tamela reminds him.

“Well, we’re not talking to y’all,” he replied looking into the camera, but he clarifies that “the album is not just for Christian couples. It’s just good, clean love music.”

(So…as long as your married, this album is for you, then?)

Soon after, Tamela brings up that “God is love,” and David stresses that he doesn’t want this to get churchy, because this isn’t about God per se.

“Mama, I’m not thinking about the Lord when we’re doing it. I’m not calling the Lord’s name. It’s your name.”

Take a look at this hilariousness for yourself:

 

As we previously wrote, the couple recently spoke to the Christian Post, telling the publication that “Us Against The World” is a departure from Tamela’s staple gospel sound and celebrates the couple’s 30-year union using R&B grooves.

“It was different for me, it was really different, even though I was happy to think about the man that I love [while singing],” Tamela told CP, adding, “it made me even look at him differently, and in all honesty, we tested it out and it really worked.”

 

Y’all…all I want to know is what do the Saints think?

David and Tamela Mann

David & Tamela Mann Make New Album For 'Christian Couples' To Make 'Clean Love,' Black Twitter Has Questions

30 photos Launch gallery

David & Tamela Mann Make New Album For 'Christian Couples' To Make 'Clean Love,' Black Twitter Has Questions

Continue reading David & Tamela Mann Make New Album For ‘Christian Couples’ To Make ‘Clean Love,’ Black Twitter Has Questions

David & Tamela Mann Make New Album For 'Christian Couples' To Make 'Clean Love,' Black Twitter Has Questions

[caption id="attachment_2926367" align="alignleft" width="852"] Source: Getty Images/BET / Getty Images/ BET[/caption] David and Tamela Mann are back with new music...but it's definitely not what you would expect. This time around, the Grammy winning gospel singers are set to release an R&B album for Christian couples "who want to enjoy intimacy without tasteless lyrics." Yes, you read that correctly. According to Christian Post, Us Against the World is a departure from Tamela’s staple gospel sound and celebrates their 30-year union using R&B grooves. "It was different for me, it was really different, even though I was happy to think about the man that I love [while singing],” Tamela told The Christian Post, adding, "it made me even look at him differently, and in all honesty, we tested it out and it really worked." For David, the album is also this one thing. "It’s making baby music," he said. “It’s about music to make love, not to have sex. He also told CP, “This album was one that we wanted to give to our people because when you're having those intimate moments, you know we listening to something.” Here's a peek at the album's first single, "Good Love." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YS8VRmmxJYo Well, you already know when Black Twitter heard the news of this new album, they hd plenty of comments and questions, starting with "Who is trying to listen to the Manns while getting it busy?" [protected-iframe id="66b744521de72fbe1f910d9be187fd4b-32316310-98495040" info="https://giphy.com/embed/l3vRmGmaaB6nAFnPO" width="480" height="270" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""]

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

David Mann Clarifies Couple’s R&B ‘Clean Love’ Album: ‘This Is For People Who Simply Wanna Get Booty’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

David Mann , good love , Tamela Mann

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
Candace Owens Wins An Award No One Has…

Girl, please.
12.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close