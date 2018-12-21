BWI Is The Top Destination For Uber Riders In Baltimore

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The top destination Baltimore-area for Uber users is BWI Airport.

Besides the airport, other travel hubs such as Penn Station and the Greyhound Bus station in South Baltimore made the list.

Downtown and Harbor East hotels were also common drop-off spots, along with Horseshoe Casino, Towson Town Center and Camden Yards.

