Charm City
BWI Is The Top Destination For Uber Riders In Baltimore

The top destination Baltimore-area for Uber users is BWI Airport.

Besides the airport, other travel hubs such as Penn Station and the Greyhound Bus station in South Baltimore made the list.

Downtown and Harbor East hotels were also common drop-off spots, along with Horseshoe Casino, Towson Town Center and Camden Yards.

BWI Is The Top Destination For Uber Riders In Baltimore

