Trina Braxton’s Ex-Husband Gabe Solis Dies After Battle With Cancer

'Grudge Match' Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Trina Braxton‘s ex-husband, Gabe Solis, has reportedly died after a battle with cancer. He was 43 years old.

According to TMZ, Gabe died Thursday in Texas, while surrounded by friends and family. TMZ adds that Gabe’s kept his health issues under wraps, even to some of his family.

Trina and Gabe got married in 2003, but they officially called it quits with a divorce in 2015. Fans saw the ups and downs of their marriage and overall relationship on “Braxton Family Values,” on WE tv.

Trina posted on Instagram early Friday that she needed a “huge bottle of wine.” However, it’s not clear if she was referring to the passing of her ex-husband.

This story is developing and we will keep you updated, as more information becomes available. 

Trina Braxton’s Ex-Husband Gabe Solis Dies After Battle With Cancer was originally published on Tlcnaptown.com

Trina Braxton

