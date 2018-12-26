CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Black Panther’ Reigns, Kanye Sinks & White Folks Do The Most: 2018’s Biggest Winners & Losers

The success & ridiculousness wrapped up in one year.

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Black Panther in Conversation

Source: Courtesy of The Apollo Theater / The Apollo Theater

It’s hard to believe another year has wrapped up, moving us closer to a new decade.

For some, 2018 might’ve dragged with the speed of molasses thanks to celebrity shenanigans and Trump-era politics. For others, it could’ve went with a snap thanks to viral moments that kept us distracted and entertained.

Either way, there’s no question that there were some big winners this year and some big losers. Hit the next pages to reflect on a year full of ups and down. Hopefully, the memories can get you motivated on what to do and what not to do in 2019!

‘Black Panther’ Reigns, Kanye Sinks & White Folks Do The Most: 2018’s Biggest Winners & Losers was originally published on globalgrind.com

2018 , losses , Wins

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close