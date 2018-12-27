CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

August Alsina’s Loses Sister To Battle With Cancer

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

106 & Park LIVE

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

August Alsina lost someone else special. He took to Instagram yesterday (December 26) to share that his sister passed away from cancer on Christmas night.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

His sister, Chandra, was the mother to his three nieces he said he’ll take on daddy duties with now. The news comes just a few years after the girls dad, his brother, was killed. Alsina is heartbroken not only for his loss, but for nieces who’ve now lost both parents. 

“Chandra… @_chachacha My Sister, My friend, life giver to my nieces, my hair magician, my biggest supporter, my number one fan,” wrote the “Wait” performer. “We lost such a beautiful soul on Christmas Night To the battle with cancer. I am Utterly devastated & Deeply shattered! Not only for myself, but for my 3 little nieces, whom are now robbed of BOTH parents,” he wrote in a dedication video to his sister. 

(click HERE to watch)

“First they killed Mel, Now Cancer has stolen you,” he continues. “What is life? Why is life? Why is THIS life? I’m calling on God for the answers. I don’t question God but THIS I’m not in agreement with. After Mel left I was always pushing you and hard on you about figuring out life’s direction & purpose for yourself..encouraging your entrepreneurship with mostly my fear speaking. Afraid & wanting my nieces to see an example of hustle, drive, determination and confidence through you so that they’d follow suit as young women.”

August continued, “I have trouble accepting the fact that you’re gone, so it’ll be like we’re just going for a while without seeing each other Someday hopefully I’ll find you where you are, where Peace is. Please say hello to Melvin & hug him for me, & just ask God to cover the emotions of the girls and allow their hearts to be open, accepting and able to receive love…I’m a DAD now & I have 3 daughters, & i don’t know the slightest thing about it or where to start but unfortunately I/we know loss too well.” 

Our prayers are with him and his family during this time. 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

August Alsina’s Hair Is The Star Of His Instagram
0 photos

August Alsina’s Loses Sister To Battle With Cancer was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

August Alsina

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close