As of Thursday night, there have been 304 murders in Baltimore this year, a number that is still currently down from 2017. Mayor Pugh joined other elected leaders and members of the community Thursday night to pay their respects to the more than 300 lives lost to violence in Baltimore this year.

The mayor said she is hopeful the new year brings even less to a city that continues to see high gun violence.

It was an emotional night as loved ones held pictures of their lost loved ones.

“We’re all in this together as a city and this is an opportunity for us to recognize that people are in pain and that we all have a responsibility to do something to make a difference,” said Baltimore resident, Joshua Harris.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Baltimore City Vigil Remembers More Than 300 Lives Lost To Violence In 2018 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

