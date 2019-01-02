CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Baltimore Starts The Year With Two Homicides

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

US-GUNS-VIOLENCE-BALTIMORE

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Violence is not letting up in Baltimore as the city starts the year off with four shootings Two of them were fatal.

via Fox Baltimore

Police say a 62-year-old man was shot in a robbery attempt around 11 p.m. in West Baltimore. Police were called to the 1900 block of Monroe Street where they found the victim who’d been shot in the arm, he told police the suspect announced a robbery before shooting him then running.

At 11:25 p.m. in South Baltimore, police were called to an area hospital after a 53-year-old man walked to a fire station on Annapolis Road after being shot in the leg.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221.

Two men were killed Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man shot in the 4900 block of Frederick Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

An hour later in Northeast Baltimore, officers were called to the 4200 block of Berger Avenue for a shooting. A man was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering gunshot wounds. Police have not identified that victim.

We ended 2018 with 309 homicides in Baltimore. This time last year, 3 people had been killed by January 2nd.

Anyone with information about either of the shootings is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Baltimore Starts The Year With Two Homicides was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

baltimore , violence

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut…

Andrew Johnson, the New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut before a match, could have salvaged the…
12.31.18
Incarcerated Pregnant Woman Complaining Of Stomach Pains, Found…

Her name was Lanekia Michelle Brown and her family is demanding answers.
12.28.18
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close