The Baltimore Ravens could soon have a third player enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

On Thursday evening, former safety Ed Reed was named one of fifteen finalists to be considered for the Class of 2019.

Reed spent nearly all of his 12-season career in Baltimore. He was selected to nine Pro Bowls, was the 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and holds an NFL record for the two longest interception returns. He hauled in 64 regular season picks, and snagged nine postseason interceptions. The latter mark put him in a four-way tie for an NFL record.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: CBSBaltimore

Ed Reed Chosen As A Finalist For Pro Football Hall of Fame was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: