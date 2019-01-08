The Danger Report: April Watts Talks to Aeceis Clary, Sister of One of R.Kelly’s Alleged Sex Slaves

News & Gossip
| 01.08.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Households across the country are still reeling from the airing of Lifetime’s Surviving R.Kelly over the weekend. During the final episodes, we met several families who are fighting for the release of their daughters from R.Kelly’s alleged sex cult.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Aeceis Clary is the sister of Azriel Clary. Azriel is believed to still be with the singer and her family is desperate to contact her. If you watched the series, you know Aeceis had the opportunity to visit her sister in Chicago where she witnessed how R.Kelly was treating her sister firsthand. Clary sat down with April Watts for an on-air interview to discuss the docuseries and her efforts to bring her sister home.

Related: Father of Azriel Clary Talks “Surviving R.Kelly” & Shuts Down Critics on The QuickSilva Show

r. kelly , surviving r.kelly

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…

A White House official said on Monday that federal income tax refunds would go out, even though a large part…
01.08.19
Karma! Court Date Finally Set For Rachel Dolezal’s…

If found guilty, the 41-year-old could face 15 years in prison.
01.08.19
Cyntoia Brown
Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency to Cyntoia Brown

Cyntoia Brown is getting out of jail. Tennessee’s Governor Bill Haslam ordered an early release for Brown, an alleged sex…
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting

Sources are saying one suspect is in custody for the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. The investigation is currently ongoing…
01.06.19
Suspect Sketch Released In 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Murder

A suspect sketch and clearer video of the man police believe shot and killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday has…
01.04.19
Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut…

Andrew Johnson, the New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut before a match, could have salvaged the…
12.31.18
Incarcerated Pregnant Woman Complaining Of Stomach Pains, Found…

Her name was Lanekia Michelle Brown and her family is demanding answers.
12.28.18
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close