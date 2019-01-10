CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Green Book’ Screenwriter Deletes Twitter Account After Anti-Muslim Tweet Surfaces

Nick Vallelonga posted a tweet supporting Donald Trump's anti-Muslim and 9/11 stances back in 2015.

Leave a comment
Green Book Selects

Source: Presley Ann Photo / Presley Ann Photo

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Nick Vallelonga, the screenwriter behind the acclaimed drama Green Book starring Mahershala Ali, has found himself in hot water after a controversial tweet surfaced. The 2015 tweet supported anti-Muslim sentiment stirred up by Donald Trump, and Vallelonga has since deleted his Twitter account.

Variety writes:

“@realDonaldTrump 100% correct,” the Nov. 2015 tweet read. “Muslims in Jersey City cheering when towers went down. I saw it, as you did, possibly on local CBS news.”

At a November rally, Trump had said, “Hey, I watched when the World Trade Center came tumbling down. And I watched in Jersey City, New Jersey, where thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down. Thousands of people were cheering.” ABC’s George Stephanopoulos challenged Trump on the claim, but the then-presidential candidate insisted that he saw Muslims celebrating with his own eyes.

The outlet added that fans on Twitter pointed out to Vallelonga that Green Book‘s leading man in Ali is a Muslim.

Since its debut, Green Book has endured critique from the family of Dr. Don Shirley, who Ali plays in the film.

Photo: Presley Ann Photo

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

‘Green Book’ Screenwriter Deletes Twitter Account After Anti-Muslim Tweet Surfaces was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Green Book , Mahershala Ali

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Why I turned down my dream school for financial security
Questions Arise After AKA Sorority Is Hit With…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
01.11.19
Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human…

A Georgia funeral home owner was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after three sets of human remains were found in…
01.11.19
Driver Accused Of Hitting 2 Kids In Garage…

A driver accused of hitting two children in a garage, killing one and seriously injuring the other, has been arrested…
01.11.19
Sisters Charged With Stabbing Their Mother To Death…

Two sisters, ages 12 and 14 are now being charged for stabbing their mother to death.
01.11.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…

A White House official said on Monday that federal income tax refunds would go out, even though a large part…
01.08.19
Karma! Court Date Finally Set For Rachel Dolezal’s…

If found guilty, the 41-year-old could face 15 years in prison.
01.08.19
Cyntoia Brown
Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency to Cyntoia Brown

Cyntoia Brown is getting out of jail. Tennessee’s Governor Bill Haslam ordered an early release for Brown, an alleged sex…
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting

Sources are saying one suspect is in custody for the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. The investigation is currently ongoing…
01.06.19
Suspect Sketch Released In 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Murder

A suspect sketch and clearer video of the man police believe shot and killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday has…
01.04.19
Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut…

Andrew Johnson, the New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut before a match, could have salvaged the…
12.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close