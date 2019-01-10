TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

R. Kelly Actually Threw Himself a Birthday Party Amid Controversy: ‘I Don’t Give A F*ck!’

Leave a comment

R. Kelly doesn’t seem to care about all the drama surrounding the controversial docu-series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” because according to The Blast, he threw himself a huge and very public birthday party.The controversial singer reportedly even said that his birthday was the only thing on his mind.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The party was reportedly Wednesday night in his hometown of Chicago. Kelly, who turned 52-years-old, reportedly performed snippets from a couple of his songs, like “Bump ‘N Grind.”

While onstage, he announced to the crowd of very excited fans, “It’s my mother f*cking birthday, and I don’t give a f*ck what’s going on!”

The crowd went wild.

Celebs Who Say #MuteRKelly

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Say #MuteRKelly

Continue reading Celebs Who Say #MuteRKelly

Celebs Who Say #MuteRKelly

R. Kelly Actually Threw Himself a Birthday Party Amid Controversy: ‘I Don’t Give A F*ck!’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

r. kelly

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Why I turned down my dream school for financial security
Questions Arise After AKA Sorority Is Hit With…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
01.11.19
Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human…

A Georgia funeral home owner was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after three sets of human remains were found in…
01.11.19
Driver Accused Of Hitting 2 Kids In Garage…

A driver accused of hitting two children in a garage, killing one and seriously injuring the other, has been arrested…
01.11.19
Sisters Charged With Stabbing Their Mother To Death…

Two sisters, ages 12 and 14 are now being charged for stabbing their mother to death.
01.11.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…

A White House official said on Monday that federal income tax refunds would go out, even though a large part…
01.08.19
Karma! Court Date Finally Set For Rachel Dolezal’s…

If found guilty, the 41-year-old could face 15 years in prison.
01.08.19
Cyntoia Brown
Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency to Cyntoia Brown

Cyntoia Brown is getting out of jail. Tennessee’s Governor Bill Haslam ordered an early release for Brown, an alleged sex…
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting

Sources are saying one suspect is in custody for the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. The investigation is currently ongoing…
01.06.19
Suspect Sketch Released In 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Murder

A suspect sketch and clearer video of the man police believe shot and killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday has…
01.04.19
Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut…

Andrew Johnson, the New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut before a match, could have salvaged the…
12.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close