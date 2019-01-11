CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Wendy Williams To Address Show Delays Upon Return [Video]

Is it an oops baby or nah Wendy?

Leave a comment
Wendy Williams

Source: photo: WENN

Wendy Williams has some explaining to do. The gossip wag has been missing in action and the streets want to know what’s really good.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to Page Six the New Jersey native is going to set the record straight when she returns back to her popular morning show. In late 2018 Wendy seemed noticeably off her game with a slurred speech not moving from her seat. Naturally the public noticed which caused her to address the concern.

She attributed her lack of energy to the medication she is taking for her shoulder that she fractured earlier in the year. She took to her Instagram to let us know she would need to some time to fully recover in order to deliver the kind of programming her fans are accustomed to. New episodes of The Wendy Williams Show were originally set to air on January 7 but got pushed back to January 21.

But in that time rumors have started circulating that the medical leave was just a diversion to hide her marital problems at home. The streets are saying that her husband Kevin has allegedly gotten his mistress, who apparently lives down the road from the couple’s mansion, pregnant. This tea is so hot that it has prompted bloggers to do some heavy investigative work which lead to the discovery of several receipts including separate properties Kev owns where the side chick is also listed on the paperwork. Yikes.

Let’s hope Wendy can get it together.

Photo: WENN.com

Checkmate! Celebs Who’ve Clapped Back At Wendy Williams
13 photos

Wendy Williams To Address Show Delays Upon Return [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

wendy williams

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Why I turned down my dream school for financial security
Questions Arise After AKA Sorority Is Hit With…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
01.11.19
Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human…

A Georgia funeral home owner was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after three sets of human remains were found in…
01.11.19
Driver Accused Of Hitting 2 Kids In Garage…

A driver accused of hitting two children in a garage, killing one and seriously injuring the other, has been arrested…
01.11.19
Sisters Charged With Stabbing Their Mother To Death…

Two sisters, ages 12 and 14 are now being charged for stabbing their mother to death.
01.11.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…

A White House official said on Monday that federal income tax refunds would go out, even though a large part…
01.08.19
Karma! Court Date Finally Set For Rachel Dolezal’s…

If found guilty, the 41-year-old could face 15 years in prison.
01.08.19
Cyntoia Brown
Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency to Cyntoia Brown

Cyntoia Brown is getting out of jail. Tennessee’s Governor Bill Haslam ordered an early release for Brown, an alleged sex…
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting

Sources are saying one suspect is in custody for the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. The investigation is currently ongoing…
01.06.19
Suspect Sketch Released In 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Murder

A suspect sketch and clearer video of the man police believe shot and killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday has…
01.04.19
Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut…

Andrew Johnson, the New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut before a match, could have salvaged the…
12.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close