Nori At Night
Journalist Fired For Wearing Natural Hair

It is 2019 and some folks just don’t get it. No one should have someone dictate how they wear their hair but here we are still having this lame conversation. According to Brittany Jones a journalist in Jackson, Mississippi this is exactly what happened. She worked for WJTV and was told her hair was not a good look for the station in its natural state. UGHHHH, check out her story below.

 

I told myself I would no longer live in fear in 2019. I went to my childhood church with my son, mom and grandma Sunday. The choir sang “encourage yourself.” Then my Pastor began preaching about gifts. What Unused talents are in the building he asked us. He also said your talents can multiply. You don’t want to get before the king- who gave you the gift- & tell him you didn’t have the guts to use it for his glory. I never claimed to be a writer, I had producers 🙃But I got on periscope, played 🎼encourage yourself & wrote a post on medium finally telling Mississippi why I was forced out. It went viral y’all. I mean… yeah. It never occurred to me that people may think the stuff I said was untrue. I am a reporter & the daughter of two investigators. I told Nexstar the day I filed my first complaints that I had recordings. I endured a 2 month investigation working under the bosses I complained about. Nexstar told me my boss never said it. “I told you I have recordings” I said. The next day my boss was gone after I logged just one. That was back in 2017 – & that’s when the retaliation began. When I reached out to Nexstar for help they told me, “you shouldn’t be expected to be treated fairly when you go around recording people.” I repeatedly stopped by the EEOC begging for help. Keep me lifted as I share my story. @sarahjakesroberts It was your sermons that pulled me out of depression, a toxic marriage, and fear giving me the strength to do what I know I’ve been called to do. There has been a massive outpouring of support. I am encouraged by the amount of believers of all shades standing with me. 🎼There’s an army rising up to break every chain. 🙋🏾‍♀️ Link in bio.

