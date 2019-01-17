CLOSE
Louisville Airport to Be Renamed After Muhammad Ali

The Greatest is getting an honor worthy of his accolades.

This only makes sense. Louisville is renaming its airport after hometown legend, and the greatest, Muhammad Ali

CNN reports that the Louisville International Airport will become the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The decision comes after a reportedly year-long study on a renaming that was voted on Wednesday (Jan. 16).

“This tells the world how proud we are to associate ‘The Greatest’ with not only our great city, but our great airport,” said Jim Welch, chairman of the Airport Authority Board, via a press statement.

Ali was born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. on January 17, 1942 in Louisville.

An airport in Kentucky is being named after a proud Black man. How dope is that?

