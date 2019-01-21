CLOSE
Charm City
A Security Checkpoint At BWI Closed Due To Excessive Callouts

A Transportation Security Administration

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

A checkpoint at BWI-Thurgood Marshall Airport was closed over the weekend because of staffing issues due to the federal government shutdown.

The TSA says one of three BWI checkpoints was closed late Saturday until further notice due to “excessive callouts” by agents.

BWI is urging passengers to arrive early and check with the airport for updates with the closure of Checkpoint A.

Close