CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

4 Boys, Ages 12 To 14, Arrested For Rape

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Police officer arresting a young man at night

Susan Chiang

Police in Delaware are investigating the rape of a girl by four boys all under the age of 15, and according to ABC 6 they fear there may be more victims.

The attack reportedly happened inside a home on December 11th.

According to officials one 14-year-old, two 13-year-olds, and one 12-year-old forced the girl inside a home.

The boys, who have not been identified because of their ages, then raped her.

One boy reportedly threatened the girl with a gun, warning her not to report it.

All four have been charged as juveniles with felony rape.

Anyone with information on the attack or other victims, contact New Castle County Police.

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

19 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Continue reading Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

4 Boys, Ages 12 To 14, Arrested For Rape was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Delaware

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…

  Our fearless leader, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame! Ms. Hughes will…
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…

Donald Trump held an event for the Clemson Tigers on Monday night, largely to celebrate the Tigers victory over the Alabama Crimson…
01.15.19
Let Radio One Know How We Can Assist…

For those who are affected by the government shutdown please submit your information. We will be delivering meals all next week…
01.12.19
Why I turned down my dream school for financial security
Questions Arise After AKA Sorority Is Hit With…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
01.11.19
Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human…

A Georgia funeral home owner was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after three sets of human remains were found in…
01.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close