Day 32 Of The Federal Government Shutdown

Can you believe that it’s been 32 DAYS since the government has shutdown, is this really all over a wall!?! How many times throughout the day do you think about the people effected by the Federal Government shutdown? This is not a mythical situation that does not effect us all. The beauty of social media is that we the people truly get a glimpse of this crisis unfiltered.

THIS MAKES NO SENSE!!!!!

There have been so many companies that have responded to this crisis with empathy, goods and services to aid those who have not been paid because of the shutdown.

If you are a federal worker and need assistance, click here for more information.

Also On Magic 95.9: