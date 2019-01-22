CLOSE
Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their Beef On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss apparently have a beef we kinda didn’t know about. Well, then again, there was that little tiff they got into after Kandi appeared on The Real post Tamar’s firing leading to Tamar unfollowing her on Instagram. But according to both ladies, it may be a little deeper than we originally thought.

Despite going on tour together last year, Tamar revealed, she and Kandi’s relationship is a bit strained.

“She just never really liked me like that,” Tamar revealed in a confessional for Celebrity Big Brother.

However, Kandi has a different story. According to Kandi, while on tour, Tamar invited a guest on the tour who had said negative things about Kandi and the rest of Xscape. Aha! Now we remember.

Well, both of the ladies are currently on the same show and tried to kick things off on a positive note, but that didn’t exactly go as planned.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother on Tuesday nights at 8pm on CBS.

Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their Beef On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

