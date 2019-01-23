CLOSE
Charm City
Calling All Commuters: Starbucks Plans To Expand Delivery Service To The D.C. Area

Starbucks roll out their 2018 Christmas range from tomorrow

Source: Starbucks (Supplied by WENN) / WENN

Very soon you will be able to get your Venti White Chocolate Mocha Double Shot delievered to you.

Starbucks announced that it has partner with Uber Eats to deliever their products. The "Starbucks Delivers" program stared in San Francisco, California on Mondy. It will expand to Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks.

Customers will be able to order from the mobile app and receive their items within 30 minutes. Delivery orders will come with an initial $2.49 booking fee. 95% of the menu will be availible to order.

Sources: CBS Baltimore/Starbucks.com

Also Read: Starbucks COO To Be Honored For Social Justice By National Action Network

Also Read: Here's What Starbucks' Workers Can Expect To 'Learn' At Companywide Day Of Anti-Bias Training

Calling All Commuters: Starbucks Plans To Expand Delivery Service To The D.C. Area was originally published on woldcnews.com

