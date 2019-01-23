CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore City School Board Vote To Oppose Bill To Arm Officers In Schools

Multiracial teacher and children in science lab

Source: kali9 / Getty

Baltimore City Schools unanimously agreed Tuesday night they do not want to see school officers armed on school grounds any time soon.

The decision comes after a heated school board meeting where the public got their chance to weigh in on the issue.

As of now, the officers have to lock-up their guns at the start of their shifts.

Del. Cheryl D. Glenn, a Democrat who sponsored the bill, told the Baltimore Sun

that she would be withdrawing the proposed legislation from the General Assembly.

Source:FoxBaltimore

Baltimore City School Board Vote To Oppose Bill To Arm Officers In Schools

baltimore city schools

