Baltimore City School Board Vote To Oppose Bill To Arm Officers In Schools

Baltimore City Schools unanimously agreed Tuesday night they do not want to see school officers armed on school grounds any time soon.

The decision comes after a heated school board meeting where the public got their chance to weigh in on the issue.

As of now, the officers have to lock-up their guns at the start of their shifts.

Del. Cheryl D. Glenn, a Democrat who sponsored the bill, told the Baltimore Sun

that she would be withdrawing the proposed legislation from the General Assembly.

Source:FoxBaltimore

