Baltimore City Schools unanimously agreed Tuesday night they do not want to see school officers armed on school grounds any time soon.
The decision comes after a heated school board meeting where the public got their chance to weigh in on the issue.
As of now, the officers have to lock-up their guns at the start of their shifts.
Del. Cheryl D. Glenn, a Democrat who sponsored the bill, told the Baltimore Sun
that she would be withdrawing the proposed legislation from the General Assembly.
Source:FoxBaltimore
Baltimore City School Board Vote To Oppose Bill To Arm Officers In Schools was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com