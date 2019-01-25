Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
This are looking murky for the Trump Administration.
Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone was arrested by the FBI in Florida on Friday morning.
According to the Robert Mueller investigation, Stone faces charges on seven counts. One count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.
Stone will appear in court later on Friday.
ALSO READ: Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty To Multiple Charges
ALSO READ: Robert Mueller’s Russia Collusion Probe Heats Up With Michael Flynn Charges
Vicious Tweets Dragging The Black Pastors Who Met With Trump
Vicious Tweets Dragging The Black Pastors Who Met With Trump
1. Black Pastors Slammed For Meeting With TrumpSource: 1 of 12
2.Source: 2 of 12
3.Source: 3 of 12
4.Source: 4 of 12
5.Source: 5 of 12
6.Source: 6 of 12
7.Source: 7 of 12
8.Source: 8 of 12
9.Source: 9 of 12
10.Source: 10 of 12
11.Source: 11 of 12
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone Arrested By FBI was originally published on woldcnews.com