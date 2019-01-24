Question Of The Night: Are You Checking With Your Partner Before Changing Your Hair?

#QuestionOfTheNight Are you checking with your partner before drastically changing your hair?

Nori Moment: I think it is worth saying to your partner that you are about to make a drastic change to your hair. If someone is used to seeing you look a certain way then it is a courtesy to let them know that you are about to switch up. I am not saying that you have to ask permission, just let them know. If I was dating a man and he has dreads to the middle of his back and that was something I found attractive about him and he came home with a fade I might need some time to adjust to the change. I remember when I stopped using chemicals in my hair and let it return to its natural state. It took me a minute to adjust so I know it took my partner a while. Again, I am not saying that you have to do anything you want to it is your body. I just think a heads up would be nice!

