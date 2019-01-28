CLOSE
National
HomeNational

New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

Leave a comment
Detroit Pistons v New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 23: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the Detroit Pistons at Smoothie King Center on January 23, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports agent Rich Paul has notified the Pelicans that Davis has no intention of signing a contract extension and would like to be sent to a team that “allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship.”

The Pelicans can offer the big man a five-year, $240 million contract extension this summer. If Davis does not re-sign he is eligible to be a free agent in the summer of 2020.

Davis, who is averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game, is currently sidelined with a volar plate avulsion fracture of his left index finger.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the projected front runner to land Davis. His agent Rich Paul is also the agent of Lebron James. The Boston Celtics, who reportedly have interest in Davis has the most assets to acquire him, however, because of the Derrick Rose rule the can’t make a deal until the new NBA year starts in July because of their trade for guard Kyrie Irving.

Source: ESPN.com

New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade was originally published on woldcnews.com

Anthony Davis , NBA , new orleans pelicans

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close