NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports agent Rich Paul has notified the Pelicans that Davis has no intention of signing a contract extension and would like to be sent to a team that “allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship.”

On timing of telling Pelicans now, Rich Paul tells ESPN: "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2019

The Pelicans can offer the big man a five-year, $240 million contract extension this summer. If Davis does not re-sign he is eligible to be a free agent in the summer of 2020.

Davis, who is averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game, is currently sidelined with a volar plate avulsion fracture of his left index finger.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the projected front runner to land Davis. His agent Rich Paul is also the agent of Lebron James. The Boston Celtics, who reportedly have interest in Davis has the most assets to acquire him, however, because of the Derrick Rose rule the can’t make a deal until the new NBA year starts in July because of their trade for guard Kyrie Irving.

Source: ESPN.com

New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9: