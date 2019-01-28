NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.
According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports agent Rich Paul has notified the Pelicans that Davis has no intention of signing a contract extension and would like to be sent to a team that “allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship.”
The Pelicans can offer the big man a five-year, $240 million contract extension this summer. If Davis does not re-sign he is eligible to be a free agent in the summer of 2020.
Davis, who is averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game, is currently sidelined with a volar plate avulsion fracture of his left index finger.
The Los Angeles Lakers are the projected front runner to land Davis. His agent Rich Paul is also the agent of Lebron James. The Boston Celtics, who reportedly have interest in Davis has the most assets to acquire him, however, because of the Derrick Rose rule the can’t make a deal until the new NBA year starts in July because of their trade for guard Kyrie Irving.
Source: ESPN.com
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade was originally published on woldcnews.com