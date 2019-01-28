Pepsi Shares Cardi B’s Super Bowl Commercial With Lil Jon And Steve Carell

Believe it or not, it’s already Super Bowl week. While the rest of the country is busy planning out Super Bowl parties, prop bets and more, advertisers are getting ahead of the Big Game by sharing some of their Super Bowl ads online.

One of the more highly anticipated commercials was Cardi B‘s debut Pepsi commercial and it doesn’t disappoint. Co-starring Steve Carell and Lil Jon, Cardi’s on her Brooke Shields walking into a restaurant with a can of Pepsi and hitting her signature “Okkurrt” catchphrase.

Is Pepsi OK? Is having Steve Carell, Lil Jon, and Cardi B in our #SBLIII commercial OK??? #PepsiMoreThanOK pic.twitter.com/LWM6Sh6GN5 — Pepsi™ (@pepsi) January 28, 2019

