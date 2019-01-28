Mayor Pugh Has Almost $1 Million So Far For 2020 Campaign

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has raised almost a million dollars in campaign funds. This could possibly make would-be challengers back away or maybe not.
According to The Baltimore Sun, people are expressing a challenge to the mayor, who is struggling to get control of the violent crime rate, which remains very high.
