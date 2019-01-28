Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has raised almost a million dollars in campaign funds. This could possibly make would-be challengers back away or maybe not.

According to The Baltimore Sun, people are expressing a challenge to the mayor, who is struggling to get control of the violent crime rate, which remains very high.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

Mayor Pugh Has Almost $1 Million So Far For 2020 Campaign was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: