Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Traditionally, aged spirits such as whiskey and rum are the best choices for cocktails styled for the winter. The richness of darker spirits and the spice profiles give complexity and heat to these concoctions. This isn’t at all an exact science, and we believe you should drink whatever you want when you want. Rules-based drinking just sounds kind of weird, right? Right.

But there is something about the body and mouthfeel of some of the spirits that make up the cocktails we’re taking part of for this entry. They are also considered classics in the cocktail world, and we’re delighted to take this journey with Wisdom, one of Washington, D.C.’s finest bars. Although Wisdom fashions itself as a gin bar, the excellent staff has the experience to handle whatever we’re asking for.

For this journey, master mixologist Chris Pearson deftly weaved these winter warmers up for us and we thank him for his service.

Check out our detailed breakdown for five winter cocktails that will keep you warm before you bundle up and take on the chill on the following pages.

—

Photo: D.L. Chandler/Hip-Hop Wired

Winter Warz: 5 Winter Cocktails To Warm You Up During These Chilly Times [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

D.L. Chandler Posted 10 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: