With Wendy Williams out on hiatus after suffering a fractured shoulder, it looks like her show’s producers have found an unlikely replacement.
Nick Cannon!
The news was announced on the show’s Instagram page on Tuesday night.
“Friend to the show and host of Fox’s The Masked Singer and MTV’s Wild n’ Out, @nickcannon will be guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, February 4th, Tuesday, February 5th & Wednesday, February 6th. The new hour long episodes will include Wendy’s staple Hot Topics segment, “Ask Wendy,” celebrity interviews and more!”
View this post on Instagram
As we previously reported, earlier this month, Williams’ team announced that because of her Graves’ disease and a recent fractured shoulder, the Wendy Williams Show would be postponed for several weeks as she being treated.
The last message on her Instagram page, reads:
“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital.”
Get better Wendy!
BEAUTIES: Do you think Nick Cannon has the chops to fill in for Wendy?
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com