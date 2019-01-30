CLOSE
RZA & Ghostface Killah Team Up For ‘Angel Of Dust’ Horror Flick

The RZA will direct the film, which will draw on the Clan's Staten Island upbringing.

RZA knows a thing or two about horror after his stint with the horrorcore supergroup, The Gravediggaz. Now, the Abbot of The Wu-Tang Clan is gearing up to direct a scary flick titled Angel Of Dust with Ghostface Killah on the help out.

Deadline exclusively reports:

The Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah and RZA and Shaun Redick of Impossible Dream Entertainment will produce Angel of Dust, a suspense horror thriller that Wu-Tang leader RZA will direct. Pic is inspired by true stories that happened around the hood to members of the global iconic rap group when they were growing up in and around the Staten Island Projects. A series of bizarre and horrifying events shaped their mind-sets to launched the Wu-Tang Clan to become a worldwide music powerhouse. The story was created by Wu-Tang member Ghostface Killah (aka Dennis Coles) and longtime manager Caruso. Script is by Matt Leslie and Stephen J. Smith (The Harrowing, Summer of ’84).

The Wu-Tang Clan will provide an epic new soundtrack produced by Ghostface Killah and Caruso for Angel of Dust, and RZA will also score the movie. All this happens as the group assembles today for the Sundance Film Festival premiere of the Showtime documentary series Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men.

Salute to RZA and Ghostface Killah!

