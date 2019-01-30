CLOSE
The Watts Hot Report
Is Jussie Smollett Telling The Whole Truth About His Attack?

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - March 15, 2016

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Yesterday, it was reported that Empire star Jussie Smollett was the victim of a hate crime.  He was allegedly attacked by two MAGA supporters that yelled racial and homophobic epithets, beat him, tied a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him.  After being hospitalized, Jussie was released in good condition.

Now reports are surfacing that authorities believe Jussie is not being forthcoming with all of the information.  They reviewed surveillance tapes and did not see any attackers following Jussie on the street.

Jussie has received an outpour of support from celebrity colleagues and fans alike.  It would be a shame if Jussie’s story can’t be corroborated because this sort of lie would be a major set back for blacks and gays.

