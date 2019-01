During a press conference in Atlanta, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked why he thought Colin Kaepernick is not in the NFL. He responded,

“I think if a team decides that Colin Kaepernick or any other player can help their team win, that’s what they’ll do. They want to win and they make those decisions individually in the best interests of their club.”

Basically, Goodell is saying Kaepernick’s absence from NFL team rosters is not about politics.

Also On Magic 95.9: