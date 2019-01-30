CLOSE
Peeping Tom Arrested For Recording Man In Walmart Bathroom

(St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office via Fox 5)

Fox5 reports, a Virginia man has been arrested in Maryland for recording a 19-year-old victim inside a Walmart restroom.

According to reports the victim observed a cellphone being held over the bathroom stall being pointed in his direction.

The victim reportedly confronted the suspect, identified as Aloysius Marcus Albritton, who then fled. Police say the victim pursued Albritton and attempted to detain him for law enforcement.

The 39-year-old then assaulted the victim, and attempted to flee, but he was quickly caught by officers.

While they were apprehending him, Albritton reportedly provided deputies with false names and information in attempt to conceal his identity, but he was later identified and arrested.

He faces peeping tom charges, prurient intent in a private place, personal identity fraud and second degree assault.

According to Fox5, he is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

