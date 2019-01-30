CLOSE
R. Kelly Looking For Distribution After Finishing New Album: Report

More news about R. Kelly's unseemly life...

After being dropped from RCA Records, R. Kelly has a new album but no way to distribute it. A new report claims Kelly would like to release the project “imminently.”

According to Billboard the album is complete but it isn’t clear how the accused sexual predator will release it now that he no longer has a record deal. “He has plenty of options, from going through an indie distributor or signing a deal with a new label to potentially uploading the project directly onto Spotify” the site states, “though a rep said Spotify’s direct-upload feature is still in beta and available to only a small number of artists, which does not include Kelly.”

Sources who spoke with Billboard note that “while the music was recorded while the singer was under contract at Sony’s RCA Records, R. Kelly reclaimed ownership of his unreleased works as part of his agreement to leave the record label earlier this month.” Kelly’s team has reportedly been looking for a new distributor for months, reportedly even “before the Lifetime documentary came out.” As of right now, it’s looking like the project won’t drop as soon as Kelly had hoped,  but we’ll continue to keep you updated.

R. Kelly Looking For Distribution After Finishing New Album: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

