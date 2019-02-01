Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen

Leave a comment

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Byron Allen.

The Paley Center for Media honors African-Americans in Television

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Birth Date: April 22, 1961

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Fun Facts:

  • Byron is the founder of Entertainment Studios, a billion dollar media company
  • Byron went to college at the University of Southern California
  • Byron bought The Weather Channel
  • Byron is also known for his stand-up comedy
  • Byron is married to Jennifer Lucas, with whom he has 3 kids (2 daughters, 1 son)
  • Byron’s first TV appearance was on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson
  • Byron was the executive producer for the 2017 film ’47 Meters Down’

We thank you for your contributions Byron Allen.

Byron Allen’s Annual Oscar Gala

Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen (PHOTOS)

7 photos Launch gallery

Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Byron Allen was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Billionaire Byron Allen , Black History Month , Black History Month 2019 , Byron Allen

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close