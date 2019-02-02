Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny Pacquiao Vs. Keith Thurman & Streaming

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course of the television. With its stable of boxers both past and present since joining the network in 2011, Showtime is now the premier boxing network. Espinoza talks about Showtime’s amazing slate of fights on the way including Baltimore’s own Undefeated super featherweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (20-0, 19 KOs) defends his title against former world champion Hugo Ruiz (39-4, 32 KOs).

Espinoza also talks about boxing’s current Pay Per View model and how streaming sites including DAZN will affect it.

And last, with Manny Pacquiao winning his Showtime Boxing debut versus Adrien Broner, who will the Hall of Fame boxer fight next. The undefeated Keith “One-Time” Thurman perhaps?

