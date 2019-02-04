CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff St. John

Leave a comment
2017 Daytime EMMY Awards Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

The passing of actor Kristoff St. John has sent a major ripple effect throughout Hollywood and beyond. For many, St. John and co-star Victoria Rowell represented black love in regards to soap operas. St. John was found dead in his California home at the age of 52 over the weekend.

RELATED: Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John Dead At 52

Many took to social media to grieve over St. John’s passing including his Young & The Restless family and CBS.

“The news of Kristoff St. John’s passing is heartbreaking. He was a very talented actor and an even better person,” CBS said in a statement. “For those of us who were fortunate enough to work with him on ‘The Young and the Restless’ for the last 27 years, he was a beloved friend whose smiles and infectious laugh made every day on set a joy and made audiences love him. On behalf of the Y&R cast and crew, CBS and Sony Pictures Television, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to his family and loved ones, especially his two daughters, Paris and Lola.”

Rowell took to Twitter herself and said of St. John, “Though denied for a decade, you never stopped requesting for us to be reunited. Eternally I Love you.”

See more celebrity and fan reactions below.

Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff St. John was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Kristoff St. John

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close