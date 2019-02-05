MagicMonday Highlight: Community Health Needs Assessment

Tonight on #NoriAtNight for #MagicMonday Nori spoke with Talib Horne, Executive Director of Community Works and local hospitals are asking community members to take a survey so that they can better assess the needs of community members. This survey gives medical professionals the opportunity to hear from residents what their specific needs are so that health care professional can provide optimal care!

If you live in the following zip codes: 21216, 21217, 21223, 21229 and 21230 you should take the survey.

Click HERE for the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) Survey

