Question Of The Night: Do You Think The Way Your Family Loves You Has Affected The Way You Love?

Nori Moment: Absolutely, your family is the first place that anyone should experience love! How a person is nurtured at home will have a impact on how they express love and how they love others. No matter if the experience of love was unconditional of conditional it matters. Not everyone is privileged to  come from a loving home. Those people must fight harder to understand love but don’t count them out. A person that fights for love will often appreciate it more than someone who takes it for granted. We all are dealing with something. Love is a individual journey.

