News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Black History Month 2019: Cathy Hughes

Leave a comment

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Cathy Hughes.

Cathy Hughes

Source: Press / Urban One

Birth Date: April 22, 1947

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Fun Facts: 

  • Cathy founded Radio One (now known as Urban One) in 1980, and today is the chairman of the billion dollar company that operates in 16 markets with 54 stations
  • Cathy has 1 son, Alfred Liggins, who helped her build the business
  • Cathy attended the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Creighton University
  • Cathy used to be an on-air talent
  • Cathy created the “Quiet Storm” radio format
  • Cathy is an inductee of the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame
  • Cathy is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority

We thank you for your contributions Cathy Hughes.

Aretha Franklin and Cathy Hughes

Black History Month 2019: Cathy Hughes (PHOTOS)

21 photos Launch gallery

Black History Month 2019: Cathy Hughes (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Black History Month 2019: Cathy Hughes (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Cathy Hughes (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Cathy Hughes was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Cathy Hughes

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close