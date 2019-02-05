CLOSE
TV One Honors Inspirational Women With Black History Month Programming

TV One is celebrating Black History Month with a tribute to inspirational black women and a full schedule of programs that exemplifies this year’s theme: Represent Change.

Across its digital and social platforms, TV One will feature in-depth profiles of influential black women documenting their start, their struggle and ultimately, how they became champions of change. Both elements of the campaign will run throughout February.

“This is a pivotal time for women of color in our nation and we’re proud to amplify the voices of women who are influencing change in our society as part of our Black History Month programming,” General Manager Michelle Rice said. “TV One will also feature programs highlighting the rich stories of women behind the Civil Rights Movement and other heroes who changed the course of American history.”

While the network focuses all year long on all facets of Black life and culture, Black History Month on TV One is a special time to honor the tremendous contributions that African Americans have made throughout the world. Every Wednesday beginning Wednesday, February 6 at 9 p.m. ET, the network will air movies that celebrate women at the forefront of important moments in history, including the TV One original film Behind the Movement, A Raisin in the Sun, Cadillac Records and more.

Additionally, TV One will present weekly themed episodes of its signature Unsung Hollywood beginning Wednesday, February 6 at 8 p.m. ET featuring female artists who’ve inspired change that will lead into the feature movie presentations including Vanessa Bell Calloway, Pam Grier, Eartha Kitt and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Rounding out the network’s Black History Month line-up is a three-day marathon of the classic sitcom “Good Times” in honor of the show’s 45th anniversary on February 8. The “Good Times” marathon begins on Friday, February 8 at 10 a.m. ET and airs through Sunday, February 10 until 4:30 a.m. ET.

TV One Honors Inspirational Women With Black History Month Programming was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

TV One

