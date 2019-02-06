Nobody Wants This: R. Kelly Planning Tour Despite ALL The Allegations

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Most people who had a whole ass documentary exposing their worse traits would probably lay low, but R. Kelly is here to tell the world to hold his beer. The R&Pee singer is planning to hit the road to display some of his nasty noodlings despite facing all the allegations raised in Surviving R. Kelly.

Yahoo! Entertainment reports:

Flamingo Dreamz, an event promotions company that worked with Ja Rule for his Australia and New Zealand shows, is behind the tour. Yahoo reached out for comment about the company’s decision to partner with R. Kelly but did not immediately receive a response.

In January, promoters planning R. Kelly’s tour in Australia and New Zealand claimed they pulled out of talks with his management team in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against the singer that resurfaced after Surviving R. Kelly debuted.

In a social media post, R. Kelly called the tour “fake,” telling fans “I am not involved in this tour, nor do I have knowledge of it, its promoters, etc.” The promoters hit back, suggesting the singer was playing off local promoters in a bid for higher fees.

Another promoter told the Sydney Morning Herald that deals were signed for the Australian portion of the tour but they have since backed out.

Lance Strong Posted 4 hours ago

